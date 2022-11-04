Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) is -34.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.98 and a high of $27.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $22.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.52% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.84% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.37, the stock is 0.72% and -6.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -19.89% off its SMA200. BNL registered -38.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.41%.

The stock witnessed a 1.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.87%, and is -3.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $2.68B and $407.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.58 and Fwd P/E is 25.46. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.28% and -39.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.70% this year

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.56M, and float is at 157.10M with Short Float at 10.46%.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lessard Laurier J Jr, the company’s SVP – Asset Management. SEC filings show that Lessard Laurier J Jr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $21.20 per share for a total of $53000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54262.0 shares.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Pickney Roderick (SVP – Acquisitions) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $21.50 per share for $86000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52176.0 shares of the BNL stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -26.85% down over the past 12 months and Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is -30.14% lower over the same period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is -31.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.