CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) is -59.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.32 and a high of $17.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.4% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 67.71% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.52, the stock is -3.72% and -18.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -37.35% off its SMA200. PRTS registered -69.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.52%.

The stock witnessed a -13.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.06%, and is -3.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) has around 1529 employees, a market worth around $246.66M and $622.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.63% and -74.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CarParts.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -437.70% this year

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.21M, and float is at 50.15M with Short Float at 12.18%.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gomez Alfredo, the company’s VP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Gomez Alfredo sold 2,167 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $6.84 per share for a total of $14822.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

CarParts.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Gomez Alfredo (VP, General Counsel) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $7.05 per share for $70500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the PRTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Gomez Alfredo (VP, General Counsel) disposed off 2,472 shares at an average price of $7.23 for $17873.0. The insider now directly holds 546,264 shares of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS).