Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) is -49.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.60 and a high of $19.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHRS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 27.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.00, the stock is -6.79% and -16.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -6.21% at the moment leaves the stock -20.59% off its SMA200. CHRS registered -54.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.30%.

The stock witnessed a -18.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.38%, and is -5.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has around 368 employees, a market worth around $606.80M and $276.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.86% and -58.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.00%).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -334.40% this year

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.56M, and float is at 69.58M with Short Float at 13.36%.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading -73.65% down over the past 12 months and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) that is -80.71% lower over the same period. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is -40.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.