Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Volatility At 3.16%, Should You Add A Position?

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) is 3.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.14 and a high of $23.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRBG stock was last observed hovering at around $22.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23%.

Currently trading at $21.41, the stock is 0.79% and 2.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -5.43% at the moment leaves the stock 2.20% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 4.69% in the last 1 month, and is -5.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1.26 and Fwd P/E is 5.95. Distance from 52-week low is 11.86% and -7.95% from its 52-week high.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 645.00M, and float is at 141.86M with Short Float at 1.68%.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 19 times.