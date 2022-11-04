Cummins Inc. (CMI) Volatility At 3.70%, Should You Add A Position?

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is 6.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $184.27 and a high of $249.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMI stock was last observed hovering at around $241.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.49%.

Currently trading at $232.76, the stock is 1.57% and 5.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -3.52% at the moment leaves the stock 10.54% off its SMA200. CMI registered -1.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.08%.

The stock witnessed a 3.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.79%, and is -2.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has around 59900 employees, a market worth around $32.03B and $24.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.29 and Fwd P/E is 11.76. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.31% and -6.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Analyst Forecasts

Cummins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.20M, and float is at 140.42M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Cummins Inc. (CMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Embree Tracy A, the company’s President – Distribution. SEC filings show that Embree Tracy A sold 6,804 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $240.13 per share for a total of $1.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18436.0 shares.

Cummins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Embree Tracy A (President – Distribution) sold a total of 3,401 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $238.65 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25240.0 shares of the CMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Embree Tracy A (President – Distribution) disposed off 12,535 shares at an average price of $238.17 for $2.99 million. The insider now directly holds 18,436 shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI).

Cummins Inc. (CMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is 7.72% higher over the past 12 months.