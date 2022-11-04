ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Volatility At 7.63%, Should You Add A Position?

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) is -64.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.59 and a high of $21.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GWH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.43% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.04, the stock is 4.10% and -2.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 3.86% at the moment leaves the stock -10.08% off its SMA200. GWH registered -76.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.75%.

The stock witnessed a -12.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.42%, and is 3.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 10.19% over the month.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $593.31M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.98% and -81.09% from its 52-week high.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ESS Tech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.90% this year

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.72M, and float is at 85.22M with Short Float at 9.91%.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moftakhar Amir, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Moftakhar Amir sold 8,386 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $3.48 per share for a total of $29199.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

ESS Tech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Moftakhar Amir (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 63,205 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $4.03 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the GWH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, Evans Craig E (President) disposed off 12,628 shares at an average price of $3.72 for $46976.0. The insider now directly holds 2,453,439 shares of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH).