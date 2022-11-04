Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) is -6.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.36 and a high of $39.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVH stock was last observed hovering at around $28.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.67% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.37% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 21.79% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.81, the stock is -18.49% and -26.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing -9.38% at the moment leaves the stock -16.14% off its SMA200. EVH registered -10.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.28%.

The stock witnessed a -30.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.78%, and is -17.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.35% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.35. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.83% and -35.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolent Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.07M, and float is at 88.95M with Short Float at 7.51%.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILLIAMS FRANK J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $29.32 per share for a total of $3.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Evolent Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Scott Cheryl (Director) sold a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $36.76 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51104.0 shares of the EVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, WILLIAMS FRANK J (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $37.21 for $1.86 million. The insider now directly holds 752,434 shares of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is trading -15.80% down over the past 12 months and Artivion Inc. (AORT) that is -46.40% lower over the same period.