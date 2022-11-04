FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) is -79.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $2.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNHC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 86.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -32.96% and -18.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -8.39% at the moment leaves the stock -56.86% off its SMA200. FNHC registered -89.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.19%.

The stock witnessed a 24.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.33%, and is -22.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.00% over the week and 39.63% over the month.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $6.38M and $235.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.95% and -90.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.90%).

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Analyst Forecasts

FedNat Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.50% this year

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.46M, and float is at 14.09M with Short Float at 8.21%.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.