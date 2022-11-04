FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is -8.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.70 and a high of $23.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSK stock was last observed hovering at around $19.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.21% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.39% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.15, the stock is 4.50% and -0.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -8.65% off its SMA200. FSK registered -10.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.00.

The stock witnessed a 3.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.71%, and is 2.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3.02 and Fwd P/E is 6.96. Distance from 52-week low is 14.67% and -18.08% from its 52-week high.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.30% this year

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 283.23M, and float is at 261.03M with Short Float at 1.50%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hopkins Jerel A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hopkins Jerel A bought 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $21.38 per share for a total of $9619.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6024.0 shares.

FS KKR Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that KROPP JAMES H (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $21.54 per share for $21535.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19326.0 shares of the FSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Ford Brian R. (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $22.43 for $11215.0. The insider now directly holds 10,776 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK).