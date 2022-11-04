Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) is -10.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.09 and a high of $44.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPRE stock was last observed hovering at around $27.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.61% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.15% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -0.87% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.27, the stock is 11.16% and 0.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 13.05% at the moment leaves the stock -0.94% off its SMA200. GPRE registered -19.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.46%.

The stock witnessed a 3.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.28%, and is 13.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.69% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has around 859 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $3.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.74. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.85% and -29.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Plains Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.40% this year

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.78M, and float is at 56.75M with Short Float at 15.20%.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knudsen Ejnar A III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Knudsen Ejnar A III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $39.98 per share for a total of $2.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29766.0 shares.

Green Plains Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Kolomaya Paul E (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $41.38 per share for $82750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70747.0 shares of the GPRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Kolomaya Paul E (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $44.00 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 72,747 shares of Green Plains Inc. (GPRE).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading -80.25% down over the past 12 months and FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is -17.56% lower over the same period. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is 70.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.