GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) is -73.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $25.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRWG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $5.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is -1.01% and -12.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 3.59% at the moment leaves the stock -40.65% off its SMA200. GRWG registered -84.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.37%.

The stock witnessed a -4.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.66%, and is 4.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.50% over the week and 10.21% over the month.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has around 634 employees, a market worth around $212.24M and $359.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.49% and -86.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.40% this year

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.76M, and float is at 57.36M with Short Float at 11.83%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG): Who are the competitors?

