Here are the top Institutional holders of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) shares

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is -0.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.96 and a high of $122.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATO stock was last observed hovering at around $105.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $117.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.65% off the consensus price target high of $132.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 0.25% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.74, the stock is 2.45% and -3.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -6.51% off its SMA200. ATO registered 12.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.95%.

The stock witnessed a 0.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.03%, and is 0.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has around 4684 employees, a market worth around $14.32B and $4.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.31 and Fwd P/E is 17.58. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.74% and -14.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atmos Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.70% this year

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.88M, and float is at 138.21M with Short Float at 4.64%.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Forsythe Christopher T, the company’s SR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO. SEC filings show that Forsythe Christopher T sold 0 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $105.00 per share for a total of $12.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34229.0 shares.

Atmos Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that THOMAS RICHARD M (VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER) sold a total of 950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $106.61 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2822.0 shares of the ATO stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is trading -7.23% down over the past 12 months and NiSource Inc. (NI) that is 1.46% higher over the same period.