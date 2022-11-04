Here are the top Institutional holders of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) shares

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) is -49.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.83 and a high of $34.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BGS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69%.

Currently trading at $15.45, the stock is 0.57% and -13.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -4.28% at the moment leaves the stock -35.90% off its SMA200. BGS registered -53.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.93%.

The stock witnessed a -1.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.06%, and is -3.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has around 2847 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $2.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.92 and Fwd P/E is 11.31. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.71% and -54.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Analyst Forecasts

B&G Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.70% this year

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.62M, and float is at 71.14M with Short Float at 17.70%.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POE ALFRED, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that POE ALFRED sold 13,875 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $20.66 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34007.0 shares.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 8.39% up over the past 12 months and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is -60.07% lower over the same period. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is 25.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.