Here are the top Institutional holders of Constellium SE (CSTM) shares

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is -41.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.82 and a high of $20.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $10.50, the stock is -8.65% and -11.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -30.57% off its SMA200. CSTM registered -45.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.25%.

The stock witnessed a -8.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.68%, and is -5.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

Constellium SE (CSTM) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $7.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.31 and Fwd P/E is 6.25. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.92% and -49.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Constellium SE (CSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Constellium SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.60% this year

Constellium SE (CSTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.19M, and float is at 142.12M with Short Float at 2.46%.