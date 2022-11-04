Here are the top Institutional holders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) shares

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is -57.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.78 and a high of $35.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FMS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $17.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.26% off the consensus price target high of $25.77 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -64.1% lower than the price target low of $8.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.85, the stock is 1.75% and -7.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.24 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -45.21% off its SMA200. FMS registered -59.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.18%.

The stock witnessed a -2.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.86%, and is -3.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has around 123153 employees, a market worth around $8.07B and $18.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.96 and Fwd P/E is 5.61. Distance from 52-week low is 8.33% and -61.22% from its 52-week high.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.20% this year

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 586.83M, and float is at 586.83M with Short Float at 0.08%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading -1.41% down over the past 12 months and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is -22.23% lower over the same period. DaVita Inc. (DVA) is -34.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.