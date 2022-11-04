Here are the top Institutional holders of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) shares

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is -31.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.40 and a high of $18.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTES stock was last observed hovering at around $10.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.9% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 0.55% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.94, the stock is 3.54% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -13.60% off its SMA200. GTES registered -37.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.65%.

The stock witnessed a 5.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.91%, and is -2.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has around 15050 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $3.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.84 and Fwd P/E is 8.86. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.38% and -39.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 266.30% this year

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 281.77M, and float is at 281.43M with Short Float at 0.70%.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Neely Wilson S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Neely Wilson S bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $10.84 per share for a total of $32505.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37103.0 shares.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Blackstone Inc (10% Owner) sold a total of 13,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $15.14 per share for $208.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the GTES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 13,750,000 shares at an average price of $15.14 for $208.18 million. The insider now directly holds 268,295 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES).