Here are the top Institutional holders of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) shares

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is -28.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.40 and a high of $29.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.79% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 5.38% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.87, the stock is 1.47% and -8.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -18.63% off its SMA200. HR registered -28.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.43%.

The stock witnessed a -5.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.90%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $7.41B and $675.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.39 and Fwd P/E is 58.44. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.99% and -31.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.20% this year

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 380.55M, and float is at 379.55M with Short Float at 2.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -29.49% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -32.54% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -31.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.