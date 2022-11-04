Here are the top Institutional holders of ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) shares

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) is -13.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $8.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 34.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.27, the stock is 0.34% and 4.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 8.58% off its SMA200. IBRX registered -39.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.08%.

The stock witnessed a -2.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.37%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.06% over the week and 7.94% over the month.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 102.69% and -41.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-90.10%).

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.40% this year

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 397.99M, and float is at 83.44M with Short Float at 28.15%.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.