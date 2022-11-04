Here are the top Institutional holders of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) shares

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is -26.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.98 and a high of $61.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KTB stock was last observed hovering at around $34.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.59%.

Currently trading at $37.85, the stock is 8.09% and 5.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 10.48% at the moment leaves the stock -4.78% off its SMA200. KTB registered -33.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.77%.

The stock witnessed a 5.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.04%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.69% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.79 and Fwd P/E is 8.69. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.18% and -38.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Analyst Forecasts

Kontoor Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 209.90% this year

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.74M, and float is at 54.58M with Short Float at 9.68%.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times.