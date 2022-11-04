Here are the top Institutional holders of South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) shares

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) is 30.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.28 and a high of $35.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SJI stock was last observed hovering at around $34.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.97% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.97% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.21, the stock is 0.07% and 0.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 3.78% off its SMA200. SJI registered 48.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.09%.

The stock witnessed a 3.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.87%, and is -1.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 1.12% over the month.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) has around 1169 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $2.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.02 and Fwd P/E is 18.87. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.51% and -3.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

South Jersey Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.70% this year

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.44M, and float is at 121.82M with Short Float at 4.81%.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading 12.36% up over the past 12 months and CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) that is 6.54% higher over the same period. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) is 13.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.