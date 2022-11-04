Here are the top Institutional holders of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shares

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) is -93.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $35.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SDIG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 58.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.84, the stock is -11.28% and -29.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -9.56% at the moment leaves the stock -80.46% off its SMA200. SDIG registered -97.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.03%.

The stock witnessed a -28.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.80%, and is -3.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.99% over the week and 12.93% over the month.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $36.22M and $80.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.27% and -97.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.34M, and float is at 18.74M with Short Float at 20.16%.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beard Gregory A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Beard Gregory A bought 602,409 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $1.66 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) that is trading -86.89% down over the past 12 months and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) that is -87.08% lower over the same period.