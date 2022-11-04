Here are the top Institutional holders of Westlake Corporation (WLK) shares

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is -4.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.29 and a high of $141.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WLK stock was last observed hovering at around $96.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.43%.

Currently trading at $92.64, the stock is -0.77% and -1.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing -3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -13.83% off its SMA200. WLK registered -7.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.25%.

The stock witnessed a 1.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.83%, and is -5.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Westlake Corporation (WLK) has around 14550 employees, a market worth around $11.88B and $15.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.19 and Fwd P/E is 7.24. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.97% and -34.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Westlake Corporation (WLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westlake Corporation (WLK) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westlake Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 506.50% this year

Westlake Corporation (WLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.34M, and float is at 32.78M with Short Float at 7.90%.

Westlake Corporation (WLK) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Westlake Corporation (WLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buesinger Robert F., the company’s EVP, HIP, IT & Digital. SEC filings show that Buesinger Robert F. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $98.94 per share for a total of $98940.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10208.0 shares.

Westlake Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Zoeller Johnathan Stevan (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 542 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $107.08 per share for $58037.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 543.0 shares of the WLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Buesinger Robert F. (EVP, HIP, IT & Digital) disposed off 14,427 shares at an average price of $129.47 for $1.87 million. The insider now directly holds 11,780 shares of Westlake Corporation (WLK).

Westlake Corporation (WLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 73.78% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 60.28% higher over the same period.