Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is -17.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.57 and a high of $121.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHRW stock was last observed hovering at around $88.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $99.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.27% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -34.05% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.47, the stock is -6.96% and -13.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -14.32% off its SMA200. CHRW registered -6.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.83%.

The stock witnessed a -11.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.38%, and is -8.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has around 17554 employees, a market worth around $10.85B and $26.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.63 and Fwd P/E is 14.17. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.19% and -27.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.30%).

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.60% this year

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.41M, and float is at 122.93M with Short Float at 9.86%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zechmeister Michael Paul, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Zechmeister Michael Paul sold 5,029 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $114.25 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41324.0 shares.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that OBRIEN CHRIS (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 30,495 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $114.45 per share for $3.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73129.0 shares of the CHRW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Castagnetto Michael D. (President of Robinson Fresh) disposed off 3,046 shares at an average price of $120.00 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 20,060 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW).

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) that is trading -24.49% down over the past 12 months and Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) that is -25.69% lower over the same period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is -13.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.