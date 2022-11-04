Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) is -13.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.35 and a high of $201.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYBR stock was last observed hovering at around $135.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.94% off its average median price target of $182.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.75% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -3.79% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $150.50, the stock is 1.95% and 1.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 11.02% at the moment leaves the stock 3.10% off its SMA200. CYBR registered -17.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.68%.

The stock witnessed a -5.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.30%, and is -4.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.44% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has around 2140 employees, a market worth around $6.13B and $542.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6020.00. Profit margin for the company is -22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.98% and -25.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.70%).

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -321.20% this year

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.52M, and float is at 40.07M with Short Float at 5.21%.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading 12.88% up over the past 12 months and ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) that is -43.93% lower over the same period. Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is 12.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.