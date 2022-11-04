Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) is -83.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $19.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DCFC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.24% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 59.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is -29.96% and -61.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -11.41% at the moment leaves the stock -76.52% off its SMA200. DCFC registered -83.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.57%.

The stock witnessed a -43.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.85%, and is -20.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.88% over the week and 11.25% over the month.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has around 466 employees, a market worth around $272.39M and $85.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -10.44% and -91.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-208.10%).

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.20% this year

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.38M, and float is at 81.62M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.