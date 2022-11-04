Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is -18.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.54 and a high of $213.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VMC stock was last observed hovering at around $162.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.13%.

Currently trading at $169.04, the stock is 6.89% and 4.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 3.76% at the moment leaves the stock 0.54% off its SMA200. VMC registered -13.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.54%.

The stock witnessed a 3.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.73%, and is 4.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has around 11437 employees, a market worth around $21.97B and $6.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.03 and Fwd P/E is 24.70. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.90% and -20.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Analyst Forecasts

Vulcan Materials Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.40% this year

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.00M, and float is at 132.62M with Short Float at 1.24%.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clement David P, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Clement David P sold 3,377 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $165.23 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3970.0 shares.

Vulcan Materials Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Perkins Jerry F Jr (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 493 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $199.04 per share for $98127.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6115.0 shares of the VMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Clement David P (Senior Vice President) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $197.71 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 5,266 shares of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC).