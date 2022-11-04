Home  »  Companies   »  Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (JWSM) Review...

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (JWSM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: JWSM) is 2.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.66 and a high of $10.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JWSM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $10.01, the stock is 0.32% and 0.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 1.66% off its SMA200. JWSM registered 2.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.63%.

The stock witnessed a 0.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.32%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.12% over the week and 0.12% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 38.35. Distance from 52-week low is 3.62% and -0.15% from its 52-week high.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (JWSM) Analyst Forecasts

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (JWSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.38M, and float is at 103.50M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (JWSM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (JWSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

