Magna International Inc. (MGA) Volatility At 3.55%, Should You Add A Position?

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is -31.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.58 and a high of $90.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGA stock was last observed hovering at around $54.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.91% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -25.5% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.22, the stock is 7.01% and 3.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -10.43% off its SMA200. MGA registered -34.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.87%.

The stock witnessed a 8.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.86%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) has around 152000 employees, a market worth around $15.50B and $36.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.43 and Fwd P/E is 8.56. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.15% and -38.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magna International Inc. (MGA) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magna International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.40% this year

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.10M, and float is at 286.16M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Magna International Inc. (MGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is -20.35% lower over the past 12 months. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is -22.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.