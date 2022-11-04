McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is -20.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.19 and a high of $107.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MKC stock was last observed hovering at around $77.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.04% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -16.3% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.76, the stock is 1.78% and -1.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -14.59% off its SMA200. MKC registered -6.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.41%.

The stock witnessed a 4.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.10%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $20.20B and $6.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.89 and Fwd P/E is 26.02. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.82% and -28.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McCormick & Company Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 268.30M, and float is at 263.40M with Short Float at 2.57%.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kurzius Lawrence Erik, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Kurzius Lawrence Erik sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $74.41 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

McCormick & Company Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that Foley Brendan M (President & COO) sold a total of 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $75.47 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 702.0 shares of the MKC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, Foley Brendan M (President & COO) disposed off 2,152 shares at an average price of $74.62 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 702 shares of McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC).

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is 1.52% higher over the past 12 months.