Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) is -64.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -15.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.60, the stock is 8.07% and -7.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 2.22% at the moment leaves the stock -34.14% off its SMA200. MCG registered -56.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.04%.

The stock witnessed a 11.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.10%, and is 10.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.41% over the week and 8.37% over the month.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) has around 6353 employees, a market worth around $255.85M and $799.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.50% and -67.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.40%).

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Membership Collective Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 201.20M, and float is at 40.95M with Short Float at 12.38%.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carnie Andrew, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Carnie Andrew sold 2 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 27 at a price of $6.45 per share for a total of $13.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.67 million shares.

Membership Collective Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 26 that Kuczmarski Martin (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 4,324 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 26 and was made at $6.51 per share for $28156.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the MCG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 26, Carnie Andrew (President) disposed off 17,296 shares at an average price of $6.51 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 1,673,208 shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG).

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -10.97% down over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is -11.53% lower over the same period. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is -7.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.