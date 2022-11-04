Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) is -75.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $22.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVTS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 41.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.12, the stock is -3.87% and -17.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -39.13% off its SMA200. NVTS registered -71.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.86%.

The stock witnessed a -26.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.16%, and is 0.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 8.18% over the month.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $603.99M and $28.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.38% and -81.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.70%).

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -701.60% this year

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.03M, and float is at 121.31M with Short Float at 6.82%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.