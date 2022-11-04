New Big Money Means Avista Corporation (AVA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) is -14.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.11 and a high of $46.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVA stock was last observed hovering at around $36.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.7% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -14.13% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.52, the stock is -5.15% and -7.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -13.96% off its SMA200. AVA registered -9.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.62%.

The stock witnessed a -4.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.19%, and is -9.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Avista Corporation (AVA) has around 1809 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $1.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.63 and Fwd P/E is 14.97. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.14% and -22.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Avista Corporation (AVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avista Corporation (AVA) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avista Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year

Avista Corporation (AVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.62M, and float is at 72.38M with Short Float at 2.68%.

Avista Corporation (AVA) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Avista Corporation (AVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KENSOK JAMES M, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that KENSOK JAMES M sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $41.29 per share for a total of $16516.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14766.0 shares.

Avista Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that MEYER DAVID J (Vice President) sold a total of 1,081 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $44.97 per share for $48613.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4664.0 shares of the AVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Christie Kevin J (Senior Vice President) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $43.27 for $30289.0. The insider now directly holds 17,583 shares of Avista Corporation (AVA).

Avista Corporation (AVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 2.60% up over the past 12 months and Black Hills Corporation (BKH) that is -6.12% lower over the same period. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is -3.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.