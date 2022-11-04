New Big Money Means Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is -16.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.10 and a high of $72.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BYD stock was last observed hovering at around $55.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.89% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 11.94% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.60, the stock is 1.88% and 3.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -5.67% off its SMA200. BYD registered -19.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.49%.

The stock witnessed a 3.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.70%, and is -3.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has around 15114 employees, a market worth around $5.73B and $3.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.50 and Fwd P/E is 10.01. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.44% and -24.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boyd Gaming Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 442.60% this year

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.12M, and float is at 76.97M with Short Float at 6.60%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, the company’s Co-Executive Chair. SEC filings show that JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $57.94 per share for a total of $5.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.68 million shares.

Boyd Gaming Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that SPADAFOR CHRISTINE J. (Director) sold a total of 8,364 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $54.59 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BYD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, SPADAFOR CHRISTINE J. (Director) acquired 25 shares at an average price of $49.80 for $1251.0. The insider now directly holds 8,364 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading -7.86% down over the past 12 months. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -35.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.