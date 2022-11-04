New Big Money Means Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is 103.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.70 and a high of $19.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $19.43, the stock is 21.80% and 29.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 3.13% at the moment leaves the stock 43.77% off its SMA200. LPG registered 90.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.41%.

The stock witnessed a 36.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.65%, and is 14.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $757.38M and $288.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.57 and Fwd P/E is 10.93. Profit margin for the company is 31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.42% and -0.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.90M, and float is at 33.79M with Short Float at 5.17%.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coleman Thomas Jason, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Coleman Thomas Jason sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $14.76 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.08 million shares.

Dorian LPG Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Coleman Thomas Jason (Director) sold a total of 52,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $15.03 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.1 million shares of the LPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Coleman Thomas Jason (Director) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $14.77 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 2,152,000 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG).

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is trading 44.98% up over the past 12 months.