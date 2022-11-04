New Big Money Means Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) is -32.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.67 and a high of $43.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GIL stock was last observed hovering at around $29.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84%.

Currently trading at $28.47, the stock is -7.07% and -6.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -13.36% off its SMA200. GIL registered -25.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.68%.

The stock witnessed a -6.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.37%, and is -10.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $5.10B and $3.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.22 and Fwd P/E is 8.74. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.91% and -34.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 370.60% this year

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.51M, and float is at 178.83M with Short Float at 2.20%.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) that is trading -63.40% down over the past 12 months and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) that is -73.73% lower over the same period.