New Big Money Means Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is 64.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.51 and a high of $39.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOG stock was last observed hovering at around $33.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.71% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -12.83% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.85, the stock is 1.31% and 7.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 20.01% off its SMA200. NOG registered 42.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.04%.

The stock witnessed a 5.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.49%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $859.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.23 and Fwd P/E is 3.18. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.26% and -13.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.40% this year

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.37M, and float is at 66.95M with Short Float at 14.07%.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Romslo Erik J., the company’s Chief Legal Officer & Sec. SEC filings show that Romslo Erik J. sold 13,762 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $35.81 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81360.0 shares.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that Dirlam Adam A. (President) sold a total of 1,713 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $34.73 per share for $59485.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16869.0 shares of the NOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Dirlam Adam A. (President) disposed off 6,620 shares at an average price of $34.71 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 58,128 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) that is trading 43.56% up over the past 12 months and Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is 57.79% higher over the same period. Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is 34.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.