New Big Money Means Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) is -92.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTMO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.23% higher than the price target low of $0.31 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is 9.91% and -8.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 3.45% at the moment leaves the stock -74.25% off its SMA200. OTMO registered -93.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.00%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.14%, and is 7.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.15% over the week and 15.53% over the month.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) has around 128 employees, a market worth around $40.76M and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.00% and -93.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.60%).

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Analyst Forecasts

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.40% this year

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.22M, and float is at 105.48M with Short Float at 0.06%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.