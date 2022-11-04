New Big Money Means Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) is -0.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.01 and a high of $97.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLMR stock was last observed hovering at around $85.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -20.94% off its average median price target of $89.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.85% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 7.99% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.41, the stock is -26.18% and -24.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -24.53% at the moment leaves the stock -3.52% off its SMA200. PLMR registered -28.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.07%.

The stock witnessed a -29.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.33%, and is -23.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.26% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $298.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.27 and Fwd P/E is 16.61. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.35% and -33.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Analyst Forecasts

Palomar Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 618.30% this year

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.21M, and float is at 24.14M with Short Float at 4.24%.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Uchida T Christopher, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Uchida T Christopher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $88.90 per share for a total of $88900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20374.0 shares.

Palomar Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that Christianson Jon (President) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $93.11 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84847.0 shares of the PLMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, Uchida T Christopher (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $94.00 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 20,374 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR).

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 9.07% up over the past 12 months. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is -5.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.