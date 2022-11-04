New Big Money Means Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) is -16.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.54 and a high of $147.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGLD stock was last observed hovering at around $92.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.5%.

Currently trading at $87.57, the stock is -7.25% and -6.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -4.89% at the moment leaves the stock -21.53% off its SMA200. RGLD registered -14.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.95%.

The stock witnessed a -10.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.71%, and is -9.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $5.77B and $651.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.89 and Fwd P/E is 22.64. Profit margin for the company is 42.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.58% and -40.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.30% this year

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.57M, and float is at 65.46M with Short Float at 3.49%.

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shefman Randy, the company’s VP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Shefman Randy sold 638 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $117.57 per share for a total of $75010.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9456.0 shares.

Royal Gold Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Libner Paul (CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $125.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13998.0 shares of the RGLD stock.

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Newmont Corporation (NEM) that is trading -31.44% down over the past 12 months.