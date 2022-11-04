New Big Money Means SiTime Corporation (SITM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) is -72.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.10 and a high of $341.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SITM stock was last observed hovering at around $87.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.15% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.78% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 16.39% higher than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.27, the stock is -3.11% and -10.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -8.18% at the moment leaves the stock -50.73% off its SMA200. SITM registered -70.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.00%.

The stock witnessed a -11.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.69%, and is -10.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.06% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) has around 279 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $288.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.66 and Fwd P/E is 21.16. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.81% and -76.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SiTime Corporation (SITM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SiTime Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 361.70% this year

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.15M, and float is at 16.03M with Short Float at 13.61%.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at SiTime Corporation (SITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Assaderaghi Fariborz. SEC filings show that Assaderaghi Fariborz sold 1,540 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $97.75 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

SiTime Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Assaderaghi Fariborz sold a total of 468 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $113.00 per share for $52884.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SITM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, VASHIST RAJESH (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $125.38 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 538,104 shares of SiTime Corporation (SITM).