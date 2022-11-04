New Big Money Means The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is -17.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.34 and a high of $56.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMK stock was last observed hovering at around $42.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.54% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 8.61% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.04, the stock is 3.03% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -0.55% off its SMA200. LSXMK registered -18.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.10%.

The stock witnessed a 5.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.64%, and is 0.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.65 and Fwd P/E is 11.94. Distance from 52-week low is 22.42% and -25.18% from its 52-week high.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 110.10% this year

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.81M, and float is at 195.62M with Short Float at 2.82%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $29.31 per share for a total of $29313.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,818 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $28.00 per share for $50904.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42000.0 shares of the LSXMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 182 shares at an average price of $28.02 for $5100.0. The insider now directly holds 40,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK).