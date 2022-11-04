NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) is -71.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $21.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -24.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.99, the stock is -30.90% and -56.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -64.27% off its SMA200. NGM registered -75.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -58.28%.

The stock witnessed a -60.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.10%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.31% over the week and 10.07% over the month.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) has around 225 employees, a market worth around $341.67M and $68.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 70.89% and -76.93% from its 52-week high.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.27M, and float is at 63.25M with Short Float at 4.59%.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Insider Activity

A total of 122 insider transactions have happened at NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 122 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLUMN GROUP L P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COLUMN GROUP L P bought 76,877 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $4.86 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that GOEDDEL DAVID V (Director) bought a total of 76,877 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $4.86 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the NGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, COLUMN GROUP L P (Director) acquired 76,877 shares at an average price of $4.86 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 200,697 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM).

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 11.36% up over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is -28.82% lower over the same period. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is -22.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.