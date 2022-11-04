NOW Inc. (DNOW) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) is 45.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.66 and a high of $13.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNOW stock was last observed hovering at around $12.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.43, the stock is 8.36% and 9.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 17.62% off its SMA200. DNOW registered 48.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.88%.

The stock witnessed a 8.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.94%, and is 3.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $1.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.83 and Fwd P/E is 13.58. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.27% and -8.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NOW Inc. (DNOW) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NOW Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.20% this year

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.00M, and float is at 109.36M with Short Float at 2.07%.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at NOW Inc. (DNOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

NOW Inc. (DNOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) that is trading 62.15% up over the past 12 months.