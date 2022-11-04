Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) is -86.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $3.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OIG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -29.29% and -47.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.31 million and changing -23.41% at the moment leaves the stock -71.82% off its SMA200. OIG registered -89.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.87%.

The stock witnessed a -41.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.04%, and is -28.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.19% over the week and 9.45% over the month.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) has around 1329 employees, a market worth around $32.89M and $221.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -20.11% and -90.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.48M, and float is at 97.72M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times.