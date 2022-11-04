Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) is -56.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.95 and a high of $25.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $9.71, the stock is 2.00% and -10.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -34.06% off its SMA200. ORC registered -61.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.05%.

The stock witnessed a 10.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.54%, and is -3.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.94. Distance from 52-week low is 22.14% and -61.31% from its 52-week high.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Analyst Forecasts

Orchid Island Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.60% this year

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.41M, and float is at 33.67M with Short Float at 10.07%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -47.59% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -64.80% lower over the same period. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) is -57.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.