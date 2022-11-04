Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is -55.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.82 and a high of $55.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCII stock was last observed hovering at around $19.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.56% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 7.57% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.26, the stock is 10.37% and -4.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 7.92% at the moment leaves the stock -19.92% off its SMA200. RCII registered -61.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.07%.

The stock witnessed a 5.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.25%, and is 5.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) has around 14290 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $4.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.73 and Fwd P/E is 5.10. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.40% and -61.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rent-A-Center Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.90% this year

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.00M, and float is at 53.05M with Short Float at 11.64%.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROWN JEFFREY J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,475 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $17.45 per share for a total of $25739.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77144.0 shares.

Rent-A-Center Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 12 that BROWN JEFFREY J (Director) bought a total of 1,223 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 12 and was made at $20.69 per share for $25304.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75669.0 shares of the RCII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22, BROWN JEFFREY J (Director) acquired 962 shares at an average price of $25.98 for $24985.0. The insider now directly holds 74,446 shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII).

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is trading -31.73% down over the past 12 months and GameStop Corp. (GME) that is -51.83% lower over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is -46.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.