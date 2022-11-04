SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) is 76.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.07 and a high of $29.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SD stock was last observed hovering at around $18.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $18.50, the stock is 0.47% and 0.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 5.79% off its SMA200. SD registered 47.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.69%.

The stock witnessed a -4.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.52%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $684.50M and $228.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.63. Profit margin for the company is 65.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.97% and -36.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.50%).

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SandRidge Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.30% this year

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.70M, and float is at 36.28M with Short Float at 4.02%.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) that is trading 60.93% up over the past 12 months. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is 49.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.