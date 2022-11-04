Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Volatility At 5.66%, Should You Add A Position?

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) is -33.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.72 and a high of $100.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHAK stock was last observed hovering at around $51.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.28% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.94% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -5.89% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.65, the stock is -5.32% and -2.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -8.24% at the moment leaves the stock -12.26% off its SMA200. SHAK registered -37.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.99%.

The stock witnessed a 2.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.58%, and is -10.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has around 9695 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $831.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.33% and -52.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shake Shack Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.50% this year

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.23M, and float is at 37.26M with Short Float at 10.62%.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koff Zach, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Koff Zach sold 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $55.00 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31085.0 shares.

Shake Shack Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that Koff Zach (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $45.00 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31085.0 shares of the SHAK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 11, Meyer Daniel Harris (Director) acquired 21,000 shares at an average price of $39.58 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 576,364 shares of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK).

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading -27.45% down over the past 12 months and The Wendy’s Company (WEN) that is -9.52% lower over the same period. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is -3.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.