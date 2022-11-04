SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) is -38.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.58 and a high of $10.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SILV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $4.87, the stock is -8.29% and -10.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -31.07% off its SMA200. SILV registered -45.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.58%.

The stock witnessed a -18.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.38%, and is -5.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 487.00 and Fwd P/E is 7.38. Distance from 52-week low is 6.33% and -51.92% from its 52-week high.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.12M, and float is at 140.29M with Short Float at 4.14%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 15 times.