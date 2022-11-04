Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) is -33.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.58 and a high of $14.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 27.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.83, the stock is 12.00% and 1.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 4.86% at the moment leaves the stock -16.68% off its SMA200. SLDP registered -54.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.64%.

The stock witnessed a 6.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.67%, and is 5.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $6.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.02. Distance from 52-week low is 27.29% and -60.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.00% this year

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.13M, and float is at 123.64M with Short Float at 6.16%.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Douglas M, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Campbell Douglas M sold 170,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $6.41 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.7 million shares.

Solid Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH (Director) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $6.80 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85505.0 shares of the SLDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Campbell Douglas M (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $6.67 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 9,870,214 shares of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP).